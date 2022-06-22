Rock-Throwing NYC Burglars Strike 4 Homes in 2 Days, Make Off With Rolls Royce: Cops

Police are looking for a group of men wanted in four Staten Island burglaries this month, including three in a single day, authorities said Wednesday.

The pattern dates back to Sunday, June 12, when the NYPD says the group started their spree around 3 a.m. at a home on Ottavio Promenade and Page Avenue. Two of the suspects walked into the backyard through an open gate, but they left when they found the backdoor of the house locked, authorities said.

About 15 minutes later, the same white sedan the suspects used to flee the Ottavio Promenade scene rolled up to a home on Hylan Boulevard and Indale Avenue. Again, two suspects got out of the car. They tried to open a sliding back door but a woman in the house saw them and started to scream. The suspects fled in the white sedan.

Less than 40 minutes later, just before 4 a.m., cops say the same group showed up at a house near Saint George Road and Lighthouse Avenue. That time, two suspects got out of the car and used a rock to break a first-floor window, police say. They went inside, grabbed a set of car keys and drove off in a stolen 2017 Rolls Royce Dawn.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The most recent burglary happened this past Monday, police said. Five unidentified men walked into a backyard on Benedict Road and Callan Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and one of them threw a large stone through the back sliding door. The robbers went inside and took a set of car keys, but a resident encountered them and started yelling.

The suspects ran out of the house and tried to drive off with two vehicles but weren't successful. They then ran from the scene until they reached their sedan and drove off.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.