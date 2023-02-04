Rikers Island Reports Year's First Inmate Death, a 65-Year-Old in Custody Since August

A 65-year-old man being detained at Rikers Island has died, the New York City Department of Correction said.

Marvin Pines was pronounced dead around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the North Infirmary Command, the DOC said in a press release.

The man's cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the medical examiner.

Pines was placed into DOC custody back in August on a controlled substance charge, the department said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

His death marks the first this year at the embattled jail complex. Last year, Rikers saw one of its deadliest years in decades with 19 deaths reported.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy. We sincerely send our deepest condolences and sympathy to Mr. Pines’ family and loved ones," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said.