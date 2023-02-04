Rikers Island

Rikers Island Reports Year's First Inmate Death, a 65-Year-Old in Custody Since August

The man's death marks the jail's first following its deadliest year in decades

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 65-year-old man being detained at Rikers Island has died, the New York City Department of Correction said.

Marvin Pines was pronounced dead around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the North Infirmary Command, the DOC said in a press release.

The man's cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the medical examiner.

Pines was placed into DOC custody back in August on a controlled substance charge, the department said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

His death marks the first this year at the embattled jail complex. Last year, Rikers saw one of its deadliest years in decades with 19 deaths reported.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy. We sincerely send our deepest condolences and sympathy to Mr. Pines’ family and loved ones," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said.

New York City Nov 17, 2022

Why Advocates Are Demanding NYC to Close Rikers Island

New York City Feb 18, 2022

AWOL at Rikers: Some Correction Officers Skip Months of Work

Rikers Island Oct 21, 2022

Why Is Rikers Island Keeping Shower Cages Intact?

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rikers IslandNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us