Rider Killed in Unprovoked Q Train Shooting Identified as Goldman Sachs Employee

The subway rider killed when a fellow straphanger pulled a gun and fired at him in an apparently unprovoked late-morning weekend attack on the Q line has been identified as a 48-year-old man from Brooklyn, police say.

Daniel Enriquez was shot at close range by the suspect, who remains at large following the 11:45 a.m. Sunday shooting on the northbound Q as it passed across the Manhattan Bridge.

The St. John's Place man worked for Goldman Sachs in its research division. The company described him as a "dedicated and beloved" colleague.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the suspect paced back and forth in the train's last car before displaying a firearm and shooting a 48-year-old rider "without provocation."

There'd been no prior contact between the two men, they said.

Police said the gunman fled the Q train after it pulled into its next stop at the Canal Street station. Responding officers found Enriquez shot in the torso.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Transit officers were reviewing MTA surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the suspect and his movements throughout the transit system.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers. Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The shooting disrupted Sunday service for N and Q trains, which were rerouted to the R line between Dekalb Avenue and Canal Street.

Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge.

A man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train during a morning rush last month, wounding 10 people. The alleged shooter faces terrorism and other charges. In January, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train by a stranger.