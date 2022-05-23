gun violence

Rider Killed in Unprovoked Q Train Shooting Identified as Goldman Sachs Employee

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, of Brooklyn

NBC Universal, Inc.

The subway rider killed when a fellow straphanger pulled a gun and fired at him in an apparently unprovoked late-morning weekend attack on the Q line has been identified as a 48-year-old man from Brooklyn, police say.

Daniel Enriquez was shot at close range by the suspect, who remains at large following the 11:45 a.m. Sunday shooting on the northbound Q as it passed across the Manhattan Bridge.

The St. John's Place man worked for Goldman Sachs in its research division. The company described him as a "dedicated and beloved" colleague.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witnesses told police the suspect paced back and forth in the train's last car before displaying a firearm and shooting a 48-year-old rider "without provocation."

There'd been no prior contact between the two men, they said.

Police said the gunman fled the Q train after it pulled into its next stop at the Canal Street station. Responding officers found Enriquez shot in the torso.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Transit officers were reviewing MTA surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the suspect and his movements throughout the transit system.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers. Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The shooting disrupted Sunday service for N and Q trains, which were rerouted to the R line between Dekalb Avenue and Canal Street.

Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge.

A man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train during a morning rush last month, wounding 10 people. The alleged shooter faces terrorism and other charges. In January, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train by a stranger.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceManhattanCRIME STOPPERSsubway crimeCanal Street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us