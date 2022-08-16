Record Number of Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus in NYC; 2 Human Cases in Queens, Brooklyn

New York City health officials are sounding the alarm after a record number of mosquitoes were found to be infected with West Nile Virus.

The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said Tuesday that there were more than 1,000 cases among mosquito pools throughout the five boroughs, the highest number ever recorded (compared to 779 detected cases at this time in 2021).

Two cases have been found in humans as well, one each in Brooklyn and Queens, the health department said. There have been 54 total cases in the U.S. thus far in 2022, with four deaths reported.

“We are in the height of West Nile virus season, but there are things you can do to decrease your risk of being bitten,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “Use an EPA registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants, especially when outside at dusk and dawn when the types of mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active."

Dr. Vasan also recommended emptying outdoor containers that hold water, or calling 311 for any standing water that can't be emptied.

West Nile Virus was first found in the city more than two decades ago, the health department said, and the city has averaged 16 cases found in humans over the past 10 years. The fatality rate for those diagnosed in the city is 14 percent.

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus can typically be found from July through October, with peak activity in August and September, according to the health department.

Most who get the virus experience no symptoms at all, or develop fever and other symptoms like headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue. The city's health department said those 60 and older with weakened immune systems who get West Nile Virus are more at risk to develop more serious illnesses, leading to possible hospitalization.