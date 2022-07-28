Bye, Bye Mosquitoes: These NYC Neighborhoods Will Be Sprayed Next Week

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered.

The city's health department plans to spray additional sections of Staten Island and hit Brooklyn next week with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Some spots on Staten Island and Queens were sprayed this past Tuesday.

The next spraying on Staten Island will start around 8:30 p.m. Monday and continue until around 6 a.m. Tuesday, while efforts in Brooklyn begin next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. and continue into Thursday. Here are the neighborhoods on the city's latest list:

Staten Island: Parts of Castleton Corners, Elm Park, Graniteville, Meiers Corners, Mid Island, Port Richmond, Randall Manor, Silver Lake, Sunnyside, Tompkinsville, Westerleigh, West New Brighton and Willowbrook

Brooklyn: Parts of Bergen Beach, Brownsville, Canarsie, East Flatbush, East New York, Flatlands, Homecrest, Madison, Marine Park, Midwood, Mill Basin, New Lots, Remsen Village, Sheepshead Bay, Spring Creek and Starrett City

Bad weather would delay the start of the sprayings to Tuesday and Thursday nights, respectively. See the maps below for details on which ZIP codes will be spread in the upcoming round.

Staten Island

Handout

Brooklyn

Handout

Mosquito-spraying is critical this time of year because a resurgence of insects and bugs could fuel the summer spread of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus. The city uses trucks to spray residential areas and it uses pesticides that pose a low risk to humans and pets.

However, sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory issues may be affected. Vulnerable people should stay indoors during the hours crews are spraying when possible and close air conditioner vents if they can. They should also wash any skin and clothing exposed to pesticides. That goes for fruits and vegetables that may be exposed as well.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes, according to New York City, is to eliminate any standing water. Here are a few other ways to reduce your exposure: