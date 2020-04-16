Record Jobless Claims Deepen the Pain for Coronavirus-Stricken Economy

Yet another astronomical number of Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, deepening a financial crisis that may end up matching the Great Depression in its scope.

Some 5.25 million Americans filed an initial unemployment claim in the week ended April 11, the U.S. Department of Labor said. That means that in the last month, about 22 million Americans have filed for joblessness benefits.

The numbers suggest the U.S. unemployment rate could be pushing closer and closer to 20 percent. (The all-time record, in early 1933, was 24.9 percent.)

The data are no surprise to anyone at this point, given the near-total shutdown of the U.S. economy over the last month. Nonetheless, it is a stark reminder of the destructive power of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 20,000 people in the tri-state region and more than 26,000 people nationwide.

New York, where the unemployment system buckled under the crisis surge, reported nearly 400,000 new claims in the last week. That number may be low, given that some people have called the state 1,000 times or more in a futile attempt to file.

More grim economic news is coming, though. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to present the city's next budget Thursday morning, one laden with deep cuts in the face of massive declines in revenue.

Other government agencies are expected to offer their own gloomy forecasts later in the day.