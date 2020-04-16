Tri-State Poised to Eclipse 300k Virus Cases as Death Toll Nears 20k

What to Know NYC has revised how it counts COVID-19 deaths -- and new numbers say more than 10,000 lives were lost in the five boroughs alone. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will move to a similar system

Cuomo has ordered all New Yorkers to wear face-coverings in public when they can't maintain social-distancing protocol; New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has implemented similar orders

To date, more than 299,000 people have been infected in NY, NJ and CT and nearly 20,000 have died

Imagine MetLife Stadium jam-packed, every seat filled. Picture two more of those. Now tack on a full Madison Square Garden. Imagine if all of those people were infected with coronavirus. New York and New Jersey alone would still have more cases -- and it wouldn't be close.

Now picture a full Barclays Center. It would barely have enough seats for the tri-state's dead.

Barring a miracle, the tri-state area will eclipse the 300,000 mark on infections and 20,000 deaths by the end of the day Thursday -- 45 days after New York's first case of the pandemic virus.

The death toll soared higher than expected this week when, in accordance with new CDC guidelines, New York City revised its reporting structure to include presumed or probable lives lost to COVID-19. Those are people who likely died of the virus but passed away before they could be tested or even seek treatment. The change added thousands more deaths to the five boroughs' toll, which stands at nearly 11,000, according to city data.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday New York state was working to do the same. It wasn't immediately clear if New Jersey would as well.

Gov. Phil Murphy says his state's death toll has topped 3,000. He has issued a series of mandates requiring people to wear facial coverings while inside stores and on public transit. Cuomo followed suit Wednesday with an executive order requiring New Yorkers to cover their noses and mouths when in public if they can't maintain a 6-foot distance -- like if they're on a busy sidewalk or in a packed supermarket, for example.

The city sent out a notification to people shortly thereafter to drive that message home. That order goes into effect Friday; all merchants are urged to enforce it.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who reported his state's biggest single-day spike in deaths Wednesday as his toll neared 900, stopped short of issuing a similar executive order but said one could come in the next few days.

The objective is simple: Protect people, save lives.

Social distancing and other mitigation efforts are working, the governors say. The flattening curve is proof of that. Amid the tragedy in New York, Cuomo pointed to new signs of optimism Wednesday -- a another day with a net decrease in total hospitalizations. Net intubations also were down.

But people are still getting sick, people are still needing intensive care and people are still dying. The death toll is a lagging indicator, meaning it could continue to rise even as hospitalizations and intubations level off. The good news, Cuomo says, is that we've proven we can control the spread.

"We are not out of the woods yet," the governor said Wednesday. "Coronavirus is still a monumental public health crisis and we are losing New Yorkers every day to this virus. Each New Yorker lost to COVID is a heartbreaking loss."

According to the state's latest data, which does not yet include probable fatalities, New York has 11,586 deaths and nearly 214,000 COVID-19 cases (NYC's share is more than 118,000 cases and 8,455 deaths, by the state's reckoning). New Jersey had 71,030 cases and 3,156 dead as of Wednesday. Connecticut had 868 dead and 14,755 cases as of its last report.

Where Do We Go From Here?

While Cuomo says the worst may be behind us, he says the crisis itself likely won't be over until we have a vaccine, which could be anywhere from a year to 18 months out, if not longer. Worldwide, there are 70 vaccines in development. Barring a vaccine or effective virus treatment, Harvard researchers warn social distancing measures may need to remain in place into 2022.

The question isn't so much when we'll get back to normal. It's how normal will change going forward.

President Trump has pitched a rollout approach to reopening the economy, a tactic he said could involve up to 20 lower-impact states opening up even before his hopeful May 1 date of a national reboot. On Wednesday, he declared that the nation had hit its peak of new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, he is expected to unveil a set of federal guidelines for how and when states can reopen.

The president acknowledged hard-hit states like New York may face a more incremental reopening strategy. How we reopen, Cuomo says, is everything.

He is leading a coalition of seven governors that plans to figure out the smartest and safest way to do it. So far, they all agree it will require continued, strict adherence to social distancing and expansive testing. Cuomo described a "gradually phased" rollout by industry Wednesday, saying each industry would be assessed based on its essentiality and its risk of infections. The ones to open first will be those deemed to be the most essential with the lowest infection risk.

Americans are growing increasingly desperate to get back to work. Jobless claims have spiked to record numbers. Concerns of alcoholism are on the rise. Nearly 40 percent of New Yorkers freely admit drinking while working at home. That number might be even higher -- if more still had jobs in the first place.

Regionally, the tri-state area now accounts for nearly half of all virus cases in America and about 55 percent of its deaths. NBC News estimates the United States has seen nearly 640,000 cases and more than 32,000 fatalities.

Globally, cases surpassed the 2 million-mark Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins data.