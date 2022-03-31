Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel.

Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein are affected by the recall. That amounts to roughly 60,000 jars, according to one report.

Skippy described the recalled items as "a very limited number" and said it was pulling them from shelves out of an abundance of caution over potential contamination that may have come from manufacturing equipment.

No injuries have been reported to date, the company said.

The recall affects products with UPC codes of 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499, or 37600-88095 and "best if used by" dates in May 2023 on the top of the lid. See a full list of the codes and products to look for and all states in which they were distributed here.

Anyone who has one of the recalled jars can return it for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

"We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience," Skippy said in a statement on the recall. "Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products."