‘Rats Don't Run This City' T-Shirt Being Sold After Statement Goes Viral on Tik Tok

There's a trendy new T-shirt that's reminding New Yorkers who runs the city.

The inspiration came straight from the head of the city's Sanitation Department.

"But the rats don't run this city. We do," Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said a few weeks ago while laying out the city's plan to crack down on rodents.

The statement went viral on Tik Tok and Instagram. Now, local clothing brand "Only New York" is cashing in on the trend, releasing a T-shirt with a playful design that quotes the commissioner.

The shirt is available for pre-order through Sunday. Only New York said the proceeds from the sales will benefit the city.