Columbia Student Dies, Tourist Hurt in Random Stabbings Near Morningside Park

Two men were stabbed near a New York City park late Thursday in what police say were random attacks that killed one of the victims.

The attacks occurred around 11 p.m. in the area of Morningside Park in upper Manhattan, according to the NYPD. The victim who has died is a 30-year-old student at Columbia University. Police say he was stabbed in the stomach while he was walking near 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The second victim, a 27-year-old tourist, was stabbed in the torso near 110th Street and Cathedral Parkway. He's in stable condition, police said.

Authorities say a suspect has been taken into police custody near 104th Street and Central Park North and charges are pending. No other details on the suspect or a possible motive were immediately available.

A third person has also reported that they were menaced inside Central Park shortly after the stabbing and police say they're investigating if the same suspect was involved.