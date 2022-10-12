Rabid Cat Prompts NJ Health Warning, Entire ‘Colony' of Feral Felines Likely Exposed

Health officials in New Jersey are sounding the alarm after a feral cat found in Woodbridge Township tested positive for rabies and scratched two people, potentially infecting them as well, authorities say.

The cat was found last Friday on Edward Street in the Iselin section of the township when animal control officers responded to a call about a feline acting abnormally during daylight hours. It also appeared sick.

The calico-colored critter was safely captured and taken to a forensic lab, where tests showed it was positive for rabies. Now authorities are directing their attention to an apparent "colony" of feral cats in the area that may have been exposed -- and two people who live on Edward Street who were scratched by the rabid animal are being monitored closely.

The state has instructed animal control officers to capture any feral cats in the Edward Street vicinity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rabies is usually spread through an animal bite, though human cases are rare. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle spasms, paralysis, mental confusion and other problems. If you think you've been bitten, seek immediate medical attention. Rabies affects the central nervous system and can be fatal in people without urgent treatment.

The CDC says pet vaccination and staying away from wild animals are the best preventive measures.

Any Woodbridge resident who may have seen or come into contact with any of the neighborhood cats around Edward Street is advised to call the health department at 732-855-0600 x 5007. Health officials also offered these tips: