Man wanted in Queens stabbing rampage, source says

The NYPD is asking for help finding a man they believe to be behind multiple stabbings in Queens.

Cops released a surveillance image Wednesday of the suspect in a Tuesday stabbing near 158th Street and 134th Avenue and said the same individual was wanted in similar incidents in the borough. The photo was released shortly after a double stabbing was reported in the same area, and a high-level police source says they're thought to be linked.

There was no immediate update on the conditions of Wednesday's victims. The high-level source says the individual is wanted in at least four stabbings in Queens over the last nine days.

It wasn't immediately clear if police believe there may be more attacks, nor was a possible motive given. The conditions of the other victims also were unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.