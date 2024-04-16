Man and woman slashed in Queens by shirtless suspect

A man and woman were slashed in Queens early Tuesday morning by a man police said was not wearing shirts or shoes.

The attack happened around 2:50 a.m. on 94th Street in the Elmhurst section of Queens, according to the NYPD.

Police have not said what may have led up to the attack or if it was unprovoked, but did say officers recovered a knife on the scene.

The female victim, 22, was slashed in the right hand and the male victim, 43, was slashed in the forehead. Both victims were taken to Elmhurst General Hospital, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police are looking for the slasher who drove away from the scene on a moped. The investigation is ongoing.