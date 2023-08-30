Queens County Fair has NYC's only corn maze — and FREE mac ‘n cheese: What to know

What to Know The shape of the corn maze, called the Amazing Maize Maze, is inspired by a 1954 Ford tractor that was donated to the farm by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

A corn maze in New York City? It's almost hard to picture it, but it's coming the second weekend of September.

The Queens County Fair returns for its 40th year starting on Sept. 8 and continuing throughout the weekend to kick off the fall season.

The shape of the corn maze, called the Amazing Maize Maze, is inspired by a 1954 Ford tractor that was donated to the farm by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The farm is also offering hay rides on the tractor, to really get fairgoers in the fall spirit.

And we may have buried the lead here, because there will also be free (!!) mac n' cheese at the fair, given away by the Cabot Cheese Cruiser Cheese Truck, according to the farm.

Some of the other highlights coming at the fair, held at the Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park, include:

Taste New York Pavilion: Showcasing foods from the state's growers and producers

Beer Garden: Curated by the Queens Night Market, it will showcase beers and ciders from across New York, along with the farm's famed apple cider donuts and pieces.

Food vendors: Teriyaki Plus, CBao Asian Buns, TaDa Noodles, Tania’s Kitchen, Our Green Acres Corn, Ed’s Italian Sausage & Polish, Long Island Seafood, Cousins Maine Lobster, Wafels and Dinges, Kelli’s Funnel Cake and more

Heartee Mushroom Vessel: Featuring gourmet mushroom tastings, recipes and other education material from a vertical mushroom farmer

Paint the Farm: Offering free face painting, caricatures, farm-themed temporary tattoos and the Growing Artists Challenge, a competition for children to draw their favorite farm animals to be featured in maps and signs at Queens County Farm Museum

Main Stage entertainment from acts including Fogo Azul, the NYC-based all-women Brazilian Samba Reggae drum line; Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, The Bone Squad, Surya Botofasina Band and MOMENTNYC: Tribute to Queens

Family Entertainment Tent with acts including Midnight Radio Show, NuTribe Dance Company, jugglers, acrobats, Shinbone Alley Stilt Band & Harold the Unicycle Clown, plus free games

Con Edison Ecology Booth: Featuring free crafts, sustainability tips and the ever-popular Adopt-a-worm composting program

Carnival rides and midway games

Hay rides

Free games and contests, including pie-eating and corn-husking competitions

Think you've got what it takes to win the corn husking contest?

The fun kicks off on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, complete with celebrated inaugural band Dr. K’s Motown Revue. There will also be a limited-edition apple cider margarita and souvenir cup from East Coast Street Tacos.

“Forty never looked so good!” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, Executive Director of the Queens County Farm Museum. “There is something for everyone at the 40th Annual Queens County Fair between the opening Motown concert, two full days of live entertainment on the Main Stage and the Family Entertainment Tent, plus the Taste NY Pavilion, all of our community collaborations and free mac n’ cheese. We are so excited to welcome everyone down on the farm.”

The Queens County Farm Museum is located at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway in Floral Park. Dating back to 1697, it is the largest tract of farmland in the city. Tickets for the fair start at $15, with single, 2- day and 3-day passes available.

After Friday night's launch, the fair will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.