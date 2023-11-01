Pregnant woman kicked in stomach at Queens subway station: Police

A pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach by a fellow subway rider after getting off at a Queens subway station, according to police.

The 25-year-old victim was on a southbound 7 train that was approaching the 74th Street-Broadway station in Jackson Heights around 9 a.m. Wednesday when another woman bumped into her, police said. Both women got off the train, where the fight escalated quickly.

The other woman hit the woman in the head repeatedly with her cellphone before kicking her in the stomach, police said. The suspect then took off, running out from the station.

The pregnant woman suffered bruising and swelling to her face and pain to her stomach, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, where she is expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.