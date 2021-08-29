Power Outage Triggers Mass Transit Disruptions Across NYC

New York City commuters were left stranded late Sunday after a power outage caused major disruption on multiple subway lines.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the MTA announced there was "extremely limited service" on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and L lines due to the outage. It's unclear where the outage is coming from but it has also affected the ability to make station platform announcements from the Rail Control Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The power surge "disrupted the connection between the Rail Control Center and our signaling systems," the MTA said. The service eventually resumed before midnight but with "extensive delays."

Some straphangers reported they were stuck on their train for nearly or over an hour.

Meanwhile, the MTA says crews were working on dispatching shuttle buses to stations with interrupted service.