Artist drives 20 hours to build makeshift memorial to Potomac River victims

A wooden cross for each of the sixty-seven people killed in Wednesday's crash between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter is being planted firmly in the ground near the Potomac River.

The makeshift memorial was being constructed Friday morning off of the George Washington Memorial Parkway to remember and honor the 67 victims.

Artist Roberto Marquez said he was moved by the tragedy and got in his truck, which he used to drive the 20 hours from Dallas, Texas, all the way to Washington, D.C.

Marquez cut, painted and was setting up the crosses, each adorned with colorful flowers in a show of support for the families and friends grieving those lost in the crash. Drivers heading down the parkway could see the Texan planting the crosses amid morning rain showers.

"I feel that when you want to do something, you do it regardless," he said. "The people that died, they suffered the biggest sacrifice. For me to come and build the crosses, this small gesture of support, it is something I do with all my heart."

Marquez said the memorial is about bringing hurt people together.

More than 20 victims had been identified as of Friday morning, including young figure skaters, coaches and parents.