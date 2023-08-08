oddities

Pop-up with cat food-inspired fare? Fête du Feline by Fancy Feast opens in Madison Square Park

Cat-food-inspired fare? You got to be kitten me.

By Liz McCarthy

What better way to celebrate International Cat Day than by chowing down like our furry feline friends?

Fancy Feast by Purina has brought a unique pop-up to Madison Square Park. The special experience is open to the public for a free event on Aug. 8.

This event is purr-fect for cat lovers looking to indulge in cat food-inspired bites, pet portraits, a meet and greet with the famous Fancy Feast cat mascot, and more.

On Aug. 7, a private, ticketed event was held for those interested in a tasting menu created by Fancy Feast’s in-house chef, Amanda Hassner, and culinary entrepreneur Andrew Rea, who recreated Fancy Feast Gems, a paté inspired dish, to be consumed by humans.

Following the success of Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast, an Italian food pop-up that served unrelated-to-cats human fare, this cat food focused event is sure to be nothing short of paw-some.

