Toy poodle killed in escalating dog attacks at NYC children's bookstore

People on the Upper East Side say there's a violent dog at a children's bookstore in their neighborhood, and they're blaming the four-legged animal's latest act or terror for the death of a toy poodle.

Laurie Davis is suing the owner of a German shepherd -- who is also the owner of La Librairie des Enfants -- after her dog, Chloe, was attacked back in May. Davis is seeking around $6,000 in small claims court for vet fees.

"The next thing I know, the white dog has Chloe in her mouth," said Davis. "She did have emergency surgery. And what I was most afraid of was her losing her friendly sweetness. Thank god she didn't."

Davis is among a group of dog owners upset the owner of the French children's bookshop routinely keeps five German shepherds at the store on East 92nd Street between Lexington and Third Avenue.

Lucas Bandenalle lives above the bookstore and says his dog, Trasila, was also bit in recent weeks by one of the German shepherds who came out of the shop.

"I think the dogs need a new home or be taken care of properly," he told News 4. "I don't think she can be in the neighborhood anymore. All the dogs are suffering."

Possibly the most gruesome attack took place just last week, when the owner of Baby says one of the dogs ran outside and bit her small dog, breaking its spine. The injuries were so severe, she says she had to put the toy poodle down.

The New York Times first reported about a series of dog attacks linked to five German shepherds owned by the store's operator, Lynda Hudson.

Other neighbors, who did not want to go on camera, confirmed the dogs at the store have been a concern for years and that many people cross the street rather than go near the bookshop.

Cary Cromelin, however, says she's never had an issue when walking by with her Golden retriever.

"I hold on tighter when I hear a big dog barking, but I haven't had any problems," Cromelin said.

The city's Department of Health investigates bite cases and says it was only aware of the attack involving Davis' Chloe. But no action appears to have been taken because no people were bit and there was no official record of a bite history involving other animals.

"I would like her to pay my bills and those dogs never to be here again," Davis said.

Hudson could not be reached for comment. Some neighbors say the operator has taken her dogs up to Westchester County.