Police searching for suspect in attempted rape of 15-year-old in Bronx park

The NYPD is looking for the suspect in an attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in a Bronx park last weekend, according to police.

The victim was walking on a path in Pelham Bay Park around 5 p.m. on May 18 when a man approached her to engage in a conversation, police said. The suspect then put the girl in a headlock and dragged her to a wooded area before attempting to sexually assault her, the NYPD said.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker and run away, police said. She had minor injuries from the attack.

Police said they are searching for the suspect who is described as 20 to 30 years old with a slim build, mustache, curly eyelashes and thick eyebrows.

Anyone with information on the attempted rape is asked to to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).