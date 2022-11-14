Police Searching for Group That Used Wooden Board to Beat Man to Death in Queens

The hunt for a killer continued on Monday, a day after a man was beaten to death with a wooden board outside a gas station in Queens following an argument with a group of men, according to police.

Esvin Vasquez, a 22-year-old father, got into some sort of fight around 2 a.m. on Sunday with the group of men on Junction Boulevard in Corona, just steps away from his apartment. Video showed the group just before the fight, with one of the men going out of frame briefly, to walk over and get a wooden board from a pile.

The group started trampling Vasquez as he's on the ground, video shows. Then, one man allegedly hoisted the board up over his head and struck Vasquez, who was left for dead.

When police arrived at the scene, the other men had already scattered, but cops found Vasquez with a severe head injury. Police said he later died at the hospital.

Vasquez had only lived in the area for a year and a half. He had been working at a furniture warehouse in Brooklyn, helping to provide for his wife and baby boy back home in Guatemala.

His brother-in-law told NBC New York that Vasquez didn't do much aside from working and hanging out at home, describing him as a calm guy. The relative said that Vasquez had just been getting some food at the time of the attack.

Police are now searching for witnesses and whoever was in the group of at least 5 that was seen on video attacking Vasquez, including the man who used the wooden plank as a deadly weapon. No arrests have yet been made, and an investigation is ongoing.