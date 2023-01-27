Police Search for Man in Storage Unit Burglary Spree

Police are searching for a man who burglarized a storage facility in Southampton on New Year’s Day, getting away with $20,000 worth of property.

Investigators say the man broke into 24 units at Life Storage located at 59 Mariner Drive around 10 p.m.

The items stolen include a light gray statue depicting a human bust, which is mounted on a black stand at an angle.

Police say the man fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.