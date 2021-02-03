Police Search for Killer After Brooklyn Man Was Found Dead With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

A brutal murder of a 68-year-old man in a quiet New York City neighborhood has left residents shaken and scared as authorities search for the killer.

Police say Garry Henricksen's neighbor found him unconscious in the bathroom of his Brooklyn brownstone on Tuesday. Someone had shot him multiple times in the head, stomach and lower body. Henricksen was immediately rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Investigators spent hours at the Crown Heights home to figure out what led up to the shooting, or whether it was some kind of a break-in, and an investigation is still ongoing.

One of Henricksen's friends tells NBC New York that he had lived in his St. Marks Avenue apartment for more than a decade. Neighbors would often see the victim walk around the neighborhood.

So far, no arrests have been made and those in the community are left on edge.

"There are kids that live on this block. At least for me, that is probably the top of my concern. OK, how safe are we on this street? It's very concerning to me to hear this happened, for him to be found like that," said Andrew Offorjebe.