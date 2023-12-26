Police release images of suspect in Times Square subway station stabbing

The NYPD released the first images of a man sought in connection with a stabbing and attempted robbery at the busy Times Square subway station just before Christmas.

The violent incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday near the subway entrance at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, according to police. That's where a man dressed in a jersey that says "legend" went up to a 23-year-old man and allegedly tried to take his cellphone before stabbing him in the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where police said he was recovering.

The suspect ran off after the stabbing. He was described as about 5'5 and was seen wearing black pants, along with the white jersey with gold lettering.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police have not yet identified the man, but said they are looking for him. An investigation is ongoing.