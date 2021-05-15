Rochester

Police Release Body Camera Video of Fatal Rochester Traffic Stop

The footage was released Saturday. At least nine shots were fired during the incident, authorities said

Still photo shows the moments police in Rochester held a man at gunpoint before they fatally shot him during a traffic stop.
Police in upstate New York released body camera footage Saturday in the fatal shooting of a passenger during a traffic stop.

The Rochester Police Department released more than 40 minutes of footage in the Friday morning shooting, where an unidentified man in his 20s was shot and later died following a traffic stop.

Rochester police were responding to reports of shots fired near the 500 block of Lyell Avenue at 4:21 a.m. ET Friday and spotted a vehicle "seen on camera leaving the area where the shots were fired," Capt. Mark Mura previously told reporters.

Officers caught up with that car less than a half-mile away, near Glasser Street, where the deadly confrontation unfolded, authorities said.

The police body camera video shows officers speaking to passengers in the car. Eventually, an officer attempting to speak with someone in the back seat screams that the man has a firearm and for him to drop the gun. The officer takes cover and yells “shots fired” as multiple rounds are heard.

