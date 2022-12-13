Police Looking Suspects After Teen Robbed in Queens



Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a 15-year-old boy in Flushing on November 14th.

Police say he was approached just after 3 p.m. on Metropolitan Ave. by two people. One had a knife.



The other then punched the boy in the face, and yanked away his bookbag, which contained a laptop, calculator, and charger.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.



Police say both suspects took off. The teen was not seriously hurt.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).