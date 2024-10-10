Police look to identify man whose skeletal remains were found in Harlem in 1997

Police are hoping that new composite images will help solve a nearly 30-year-old mystery concerning a man found dead in a Harlem building.

On Aug. 1, 1997, police found the remains of a man inside a building on West 121st Street. Few details were known about the man, who was believed to be between 20-30 years old at his time of death, and about six feet tall.

The city's medical examiner still does not know the victim's cause of death.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released a composite image (above) based on the skeletal remains found, hoping it might help someone identify the individual.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.