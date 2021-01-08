Albany

Police Investigate Stabbing of 2 During Protests Outside Capitol in Albany

The New York State Capitol building stands in Albany
Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed outside the state Capitol during a melee involving supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters.

The two men, aged 36 and 40, were hospitalized with injuries after the stabbing Wednesday afternoon. One of them underwent emergency surgery to repair an eviscerated bowel, according to the Times Union of Albany.

Alexander S. Contompasis, 37, of nearby Rensselaer was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, according to state police. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany City Court, where a judge set bail at $30,000 cash or $60,000 bond.

Defense attorney Melissa A. Carpinello said her client was defending himself against self-identified members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

An email seeking comment was sent to state police.

Protesters gathered outside state capitols around the nation Wednesday and violent mob stormed the nation's Capitol as Congress took up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

