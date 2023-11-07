Police identify woman found dead in garbage bag in the Bronx

Police are investigating after an adult body was found in a garbage bag in the Bronx.

Officers responded to 2225 Lacombe Avenue after receiving a 911 call around 9 p.m. on Oct. 26. Once they arrived, officers found an adult unconscious inside of a garbage bag behind the address, police said.

Paramedics responded to the address in Castle Hill, but pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Melissa Stout, who was registered as a resident of the address where her body was found, police said.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death. There have been no arrests in the case and police are continuing the investigation, the NYPD said.