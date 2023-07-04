Police identify 2 men wanted in Bronx shooting of 5-year-old girl

Police say they've identified the two men wanted in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl, struck by a bullet while sitting in a car seat last week.

The wounded child was reportedly in critical condition Friday night when first responders removed the girl from the shooting scene around 7 p.m. near White Plains Road and East 213rd Street in the Bronx.

Police officials said the girl was inside a car seat when she was struck in the back by gunfire. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or who was the intended target.

The NYPD released the first look of the two suspects allegedly behind the gun violence. Austin Morrishow, 25, and Curtis White, 26 were named by the department and shown in new images released on Monday.

Investigators believe both men had guns and fired several rounds, striking the girl and the car she was sitting inside.

The shooting reportedly took place near a memorial in progress for a man killed in a shooting the previous night.

Police were still looking for the men as of Tuesday.