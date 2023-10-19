Police continue search for suspect after woman pushed onto tracks at midtown subway station in random attack

Police are continuing their search for the alleged attacker who pushed a woman was pushed onto the tracks at a midtown Manhattan subway station.

The incident occurred around noon Wednesday at the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue along the E and F lines, according to police. The woman, 30, was shoved onto the tracks below by a man and was left bleeding on the railbed as a result.

Riders who saw the attack helped the woman off the tracks.

She was taken to NY-Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to survive, police said. A spokesperson said the fall caused her to hit her head and suffer a critical injury.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police say they know the man responsible for an unprovoked attack inside the city's subway system. News 4's Chris Jose reports.

"As the train was pulling out of the station, she was pushed causing her head to strike the moving train. The train departed the station and then she fell onto the roadbed onto the tracks," NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said.

It was not clear what led up to the push, but the suspect took off immediately after, running out of the station on street level. Police said he was last seen wearing a white or grey shirt and grey sweatpants.

"Everybody started running and the guy came up the escalator and made an escape," said a witness who asked not to be identified.

NYPD CrimeStoppers The suspect in the case has been identified as Sabir Jones, 39, seen in this photo released by the NYPD.

He was later identified by the NYPD as Sabir Jones, 39, last seen running out of the station. The department shared surveillance images of the man hoping to get public help tracking him down.

"Crime is 9% down from where it was before COVID. But that's no consolation to the family of this young woman," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said.

Southbound E and F trains were still bypassing the station well into the evening rush hour Wednesday. The MTA encouraged riders trying to get to the station to transfer at the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street station and grab a northbound train.

Police believe the victim was either going to or from work when the suspect shoved her.

The investigation is ongoing.