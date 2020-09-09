Police Arrests Suspect in Shooting of Brooklyn Man Killed While Walking His Dog

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a 62-year-old man who was killed while out walking his dog in Brooklyn on Labor Day.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4 that the suspect, George Vayos, got into a verbal altercation with Michael Scully just outside of Scully's Bay Ridge home on Monday morning before shooting him in the head.

Sources said the shooting was captured on surveillance video. Vayos has previously been arrested before on gun charges, they said.

Scully, who had five dogs, was beloved in the neighborhood. Those who knew him called him a kind, thoughtful man.

William Mendez can't believe the tragedy that unfolded Monday morning. He says the two knew each other for 45 years; Scully was the best man at his wedding.

"I'm gonna miss him. I'm gonna miss him a lot. I can't believe this is really happening," Mendez said. "It's unbelievable. I just lost a brother."

"We used to play whiffle ball. He would come out and give the kids candy," said Alex Forcino, a neighbor. "Mike was great man, everyone loved him on the block."

