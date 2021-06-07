Robbinsville

Pilot in New Jersey Crash Lands Small Plane at Intersection

The pilot, a 47-year-old man from East Windsor, was taken to a hospital with minor back pain, police said.

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

A pilot walked away mostly unharmed after crash landing his small plane near an intersection in New Jersey, police said.

The pilot had taken off from Robbinsville Airport on Sunday when the 1996 Piper aircraft had mechanical trouble, Lt. William Swanhart said. He performed an emergency landing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The pilot of the aircraft was observed walking around the area and a plane was located in the middle of Sharon Road near the intersection of Gordon Road,” Swanhart said. A residential neighborhood is nearby.

News

Brooklyn 2 hours ago

MTA Bus Slams Into 3-Story Building in Brooklyn; 16 Hurt

face masks 10 hours ago

Cuomo: Most COVID Rules End When 70% of NY Adults Have 1 Dose, Schools Keep Masks Indoors

The pilot, a 47-year-old man from East Windsor, was taken to a hospital with minor back pain, police said.

The propellor and left wing sustained damage in the landing.

Federal aviation authorities were investigating the incident.

A young pilot walked away, unharmed, from a plane crash in Millbrook, New York. The FAA says the plane had engine trouble and crashed a mile away from the Sky Acres Airport.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RobbinsvilleNew Jerseypilotplane crashemergency landing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us