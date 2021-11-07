Photos: Scenes From the 50th TCS New York City Marathon

The NYC Marathon is running its 50th edition after canceling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The field was cut by about 40% to around 30,000 runners, with efforts made to maintain distance between competitors near the start and finish lines.
14 photos
1/14
AP
A runner grabs water during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
2/14
AP
First place finisher Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya, center, second place finisher Viola Cheptoo of Kenya, left, and third place finisher Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia participate in a ceremony after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
3/14
AP
First place mens finisher Albert Korir of Kenya, center, second place finisher Mohamed El Aaraby of Morrocco, left, and third place finisher Eyob Faniel of Italy participate in a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4/14
AP
Shalane Flanagan of the United States crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
5/14
AP
Albert Korir of Kenya catches opponents Kibwott Kandie of Kenya and Eyob Faniel of Italy during the 50th running of the New York City Marathon Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Korir went on to win the event. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
6/14
AP
Spectators cheer runners as they make their way during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
7/14
AP
Runners cross the Queensboro Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
8/14
AP
Runners of wave one make their way at the start of NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
9/14
AP
Runners make their way at the start of NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
10/14
AP
Athletes in the men’s professional wheelchair division leave from the start line of the 50th running of the New York City Marathon Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
11/14
AP
Trucks block 1st Avenue as people wait for the arrival of runners during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
12/14
AP
Runners get warm and stretch before beginning the NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
13/14
AP
First place finisher Madison de Rozario of Australia, center, poses for pictures with second place Tatyana McFadden of the United States, left, and third place Manuela Schar of Switzerland after they completed the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
14/14
AP
The mens lead runners make their way at the start of NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)