Photos: Grand Central cease-fire protest

Hundreds of protesters have filled the main concourse of New York City’s famed Grand Central Terminal to demand a cease-fire as Israel intensifies its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Protesters wore black T-shirts saying “Jews say cease-fire now” and “Not in our name.” They staged the sit-in during the evening rush hour Friday, chanting slogans and unfurling banners.
Thousands of Jews and allies hold an emergency sit-in, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza at New York’s Grand Central Station on October 27, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NYPD officers arrest protesters during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
People demonstrate calling for a cease-fire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station in New York City on October 27, 2023. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
A banner reading “Palestinians Should Be Free” is seen as people demonstrate calling for a cease-fire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)