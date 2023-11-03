Suffolk County

Phony FBI agent tried to take Long Island woman to safe house: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Suffolk County Police
News 4 New York

Police on Long Island arrested a man they say impersonated a federal agent in an attempt to lead a women away from her family.

Brandon Knapp, 27, claimed to be an agent with the FBI when he made contact with the victim on social media, according to the Suffolk County Police.

The 28-year-old victim invited Knapp to a relative's house in Commack where police say he "convinced her he could take her to a safe house." After she left with him, police say a family member grew worried and contacted the authorities.

Police from Southampton Town responded and located the woman at a restaurant in the area.

Detectives managed to locate Knapp late Thursday and arrest him in Riverhead on charges of criminal impersonation and unlawful imprisonment. Attorney information for the 27-year-old was not immediately known.

Police are asking for anyone else who may have been a victim of Knapp's alleged operation to call detectives at 631-854-8451.

