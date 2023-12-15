PATH alert: Construction work at Grove St. station to impact service for 20 weekends in 2024

PATH passengers who use the Grove St. station in Jersey City will need to make alternative plans on weekends for the first half of 2024 with planned construction work set to impact service.

Trains are scheduled to bypass Grove St. in one direction or the other for the first 20 weekends, according to a travel advisory released Friday.

For the first half of the planned weekend work, trains bound for Journal Square or Newark will skip Grove St. and for the the second half of the project, trains headed for World Trade Center or Hoboken/33 St. will bypass Grove St.

PATH said the bypasses will take place from 6 a.m. Saturdays to 11:59 p.m. Sundays.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In the travel advisory, PATH said the work is necessary on this schedule "to complete this critical project without any disruption to weekday service."

PATH is advising riders traveling to or from Grove St. on weekends in the first half of 2024 to allow extra travel time.

The Port Authority provided the following tips for Grove Street passengers.

Phase 1: From the first weekend in January through approximately the end of March, Journal Square-bound and Newark-Penn Station-bound trains will bypass Grove St. For service to Journal Square, Harrison or Newark stations from Grove St.: Customers can take a World Trade Center-bound train to Exchange Pl. and transfer to a Newark-Penn Station-bound train. Alternatively, customers can take a Hoboken/33 St.-bound train to Newport and transfer to a Journal Square-bound train. For service to Grove St. from Exchange Pl. or World Trade Center: Customers can take a Newark-Penn Station-bound train to Journal Square, then transfer to a World Trade Center-bound or Hoboken/33 St.-bound train to ride back to Grove St. For service to Grove St. from Newport, Hoboken, Christopher St., 9 St., 14 St., 23 St., or 33 St. stations: Customers can take a Journal Square-bound train to Journal Square, then transfer to a World Trade Center-bound or Hoboken/33 St.-bound train to ride back to Grove St.

From the first weekend in January through approximately the end of March, Journal Square-bound and Newark-Penn Station-bound trains will bypass Grove St.