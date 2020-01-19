Old Homestead Steakhouse

Old Homestead Steakhouse’s Comfort Food Recipes

Old Homestead Steakhouse co-owner Marc Sherry stopped by 30 Rock on Sunday to talk about some of the eatery's winter comfort foods. Get the recipes below:

Old Homestead’s Smoked Ham Truffle Mac and Cheese Corn Muffin Pot Pie

  • Turn 8 jumbo (store-bought or homemade) corn muffins upside down and carefully hollow out the stem part of the muffins with a spoon to create muffin cups; set aside muffins cups in a serving plate, and crumble leftover hollowed out parts in small bowl. 
  • In large skillet, heat 2 tablespoon truffle oil over medium-high heat, then add ½ cup panko breadcrumbs and crumbled hollowed out corn muffin, stir 3 minutes or until toasted; set aside.
  • In large bowl, combine 2 cups Monterey jack cheese, 2 cups white sharp cheddar cheese (or your 2 favorite cheeses), and 2 tablespoons flour; set aside.
  • In large pot of salted boiling water, cook 1 pound elbow macaroni (or your favorite macaroni) according to package directions; drain pasta.
  • Add 2 tablespoons truffle oil, cheese mixture, 12 ounces evaporated milk, and salt and pepper to taste to the drained macaroni, and stir for 2 minutes or until the macaroni is well coated by the mixture.
  • On a cutting board, dice 1 pound smoked ham into small cubes.
  • In large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté cubed smoked ham in 1 tablespoon truffle oil until for 2 minutes or until browned.
  • Pour the mac and cheese into the skillet with the ham, mix well and cook on high heat for 2 additional minutes, stirring constantly.
  • Generously spoon smoked ham mac and cheese into the hollowed out corn muffin cups, allowing the mixture to overflow down the sides of the muffins.
  • Top each filled muffin cup with toasted panko-corn muffin mixture. 
  • Serves 4

Old Homestead’s Short Ribs-Molasses Baked Beans Chili

  • In a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat, then cook 2 finely chopped large yellow onion until tender.
  • Add to skillet 1 cup each ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and dark brown sugar, and ½ cup each soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, stirring for 7-8 minutes or until the mixture is smooth; set aside.
  • In a large cast iron pan lightly coated with olive oil, cook 4 beef short ribs – 1 ½ pounds each – until well browned; remove from pan and set aside.
  • In a large pot, mix ½ cup each dark molasses, ketchup and Dijon mustard, 1 pound diced pancetta, 4 32 ounce cans cannellini beans, and salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
  • Place short ribs in pot and pour onion mixture from skillet evenly over short ribs, and braise 5 hours over low heat. 
  • Serves 4

Old Homestead’s Legendary Porterhouse Steak on a Buttermilk Biscuit

  • Sear a 32 ounce porterhouse steak in a skillet on high heat, 5 minutes both sides.
  • Place on broiling pan and broil in oven for 15 additional minutes for medium rare finish. 
  • Boil 4 peeled large Idaho potatoes until tender.
  • Place cooked potatoes in a large bowl with ¼ cup each sour cream, heavy cream and butter, ½ small white onion finely grated, salt and pepper to taste, then blend with hand mixer until creamy; set aside
  • Place on platter 6 store-bought buttermilk biscuits, sliced in half.
  • Cut porterhouse into 1-inch thick slices.
  • Spoon mashed potatoes onto bottom halves of biscuits, place 2 slices porterhouse over mashed potatoes, pour your favorite piping hot brown gravy over the steak.
  • Serves 3    

Old Homestead’s Shrimp and Grits Shepherds Pie

  • Cut into small cubes 2 raw boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
  • In large bowl, mix 1 cup flour with 1 teaspoon each salt, ground black pepper, and garlic and onion powder, and ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper. 
  • Add cubed chicken to bowl and coat, pressing mixture onto chicken.
  • In a separate bowl, immerse the chicken in 1 cup buttermilk, and let sit for 5 minutes.
  • Return chicken to flour mixture and coat again.
  • Pre-heat 1 inch vegetable oil in deep skillet on medium heat, and place chicken all at once, fry until golden brown and crispy; when cooked, place on paper towel to absorb oil; set aside.
  • In separate skillet on medium, sauté 8 jumbo peeled and deveined shrimp (leave shell on the tail) in 2 tablespoons olive oil until they turn pink, then stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 cloves minced garlic, and 1 finely diced small yellow onion, and cook 2-3 minutes on high heat, stirring frequently; set aside. 
  • Follow cooking instructions on 16 ounce frozen peas and carrots; set aside.
  •  Over medium-high heat, bring 3 cups chicken broth to a boil, then stir in 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits, stirring frequently for about 8 minutes or until grits thicken.
  • Remove pot from heat, stir in fried chicken, peas and carrots, 12 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese, 4 tablespoons butter, salt and pepper to taste, and mix well until cheese is melted     
  • Pour grits into large serving bowl, place shrimp on top of grits, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley and serve.
  • Serves 2

Old Homestead’s Prime Rib Hash

  • Take a 3-bone prime rib roast, sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper to taste, then roast in oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour; remove and let rest.
  • Sauté in skillet in extra virgin olive oil over medium-to-high heat 3 each diced medium white onions and red and yellow bell pepper; set aside.
  • In large pan, cook 3 12 ounce packages frozen spinach according to directions on package, then drain well and return spinach to pan.
  • Add to the spinach 12 ounces each sour cream and heavy cream, 1 small finely diced white onion, and 1 cup Monterey jack cheese.
  • Mix well and transfer to baking dish, then bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. 
  • Carve prime rib into small chunks on a cutting board.
  • Layer 6 crispy potato baskets (found in your local gourmet shop) each with creamed spinach, then prime rib chunks.
  • Repeat creamed spinach layer, then top with sautéed onion and bell pepper mixture, and extra Monterey jack cheese (optional).    
  • Serves 4
