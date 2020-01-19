Old Homestead Steakhouse’s Comfort Food Recipes

Old Homestead Steakhouse co-owner Marc Sherry stopped by 30 Rock on Sunday to talk about some of the eatery's winter comfort foods. Get the recipes below:

Old Homestead’s Smoked Ham Truffle Mac and Cheese Corn Muffin Pot Pie

Turn 8 jumbo (store-bought or homemade) corn muffins upside down and carefully hollow out the stem part of the muffins with a spoon to create muffin cups; set aside muffins cups in a serving plate, and crumble leftover hollowed out parts in small bowl.

In large skillet, heat 2 tablespoon truffle oil over medium-high heat, then add ½ cup panko breadcrumbs and crumbled hollowed out corn muffin, stir 3 minutes or until toasted; set aside.

In large bowl, combine 2 cups Monterey jack cheese, 2 cups white sharp cheddar cheese (or your 2 favorite cheeses), and 2 tablespoons flour; set aside.

In large pot of salted boiling water, cook 1 pound elbow macaroni (or your favorite macaroni) according to package directions; drain pasta.

Add 2 tablespoons truffle oil, cheese mixture, 12 ounces evaporated milk, and salt and pepper to taste to the drained macaroni, and stir for 2 minutes or until the macaroni is well coated by the mixture.

On a cutting board, dice 1 pound smoked ham into small cubes.

In large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté cubed smoked ham in 1 tablespoon truffle oil until for 2 minutes or until browned.

Pour the mac and cheese into the skillet with the ham, mix well and cook on high heat for 2 additional minutes, stirring constantly.

Generously spoon smoked ham mac and cheese into the hollowed out corn muffin cups, allowing the mixture to overflow down the sides of the muffins.

Top each filled muffin cup with toasted panko-corn muffin mixture.

Serves 4

Old Homestead’s Short Ribs-Molasses Baked Beans Chili

In a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat, then cook 2 finely chopped large yellow onion until tender.

Add to skillet 1 cup each ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and dark brown sugar, and ½ cup each soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, stirring for 7-8 minutes or until the mixture is smooth; set aside.

In a large cast iron pan lightly coated with olive oil, cook 4 beef short ribs – 1 ½ pounds each – until well browned; remove from pan and set aside.

In a large pot, mix ½ cup each dark molasses, ketchup and Dijon mustard, 1 pound diced pancetta, 4 32 ounce cans cannellini beans, and salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.

Place short ribs in pot and pour onion mixture from skillet evenly over short ribs, and braise 5 hours over low heat.

Serves 4

Old Homestead’s Legendary Porterhouse Steak on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Sear a 32 ounce porterhouse steak in a skillet on high heat, 5 minutes both sides.

Place on broiling pan and broil in oven for 15 additional minutes for medium rare finish.

Boil 4 peeled large Idaho potatoes until tender.

Place cooked potatoes in a large bowl with ¼ cup each sour cream, heavy cream and butter, ½ small white onion finely grated, salt and pepper to taste, then blend with hand mixer until creamy; set aside

Place on platter 6 store-bought buttermilk biscuits, sliced in half.

Cut porterhouse into 1-inch thick slices.

Spoon mashed potatoes onto bottom halves of biscuits, place 2 slices porterhouse over mashed potatoes, pour your favorite piping hot brown gravy over the steak.

Serves 3

Old Homestead’s Shrimp and Grits Shepherds Pie

Cut into small cubes 2 raw boneless, skinless chicken breasts.

In large bowl, mix 1 cup flour with 1 teaspoon each salt, ground black pepper, and garlic and onion powder, and ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper.

Add cubed chicken to bowl and coat, pressing mixture onto chicken.

In a separate bowl, immerse the chicken in 1 cup buttermilk, and let sit for 5 minutes.

Return chicken to flour mixture and coat again.

Pre-heat 1 inch vegetable oil in deep skillet on medium heat, and place chicken all at once, fry until golden brown and crispy; when cooked, place on paper towel to absorb oil; set aside.

In separate skillet on medium, sauté 8 jumbo peeled and deveined shrimp (leave shell on the tail) in 2 tablespoons olive oil until they turn pink, then stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 cloves minced garlic, and 1 finely diced small yellow onion, and cook 2-3 minutes on high heat, stirring frequently; set aside.

Follow cooking instructions on 16 ounce frozen peas and carrots; set aside.

Over medium-high heat, bring 3 cups chicken broth to a boil, then stir in 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits, stirring frequently for about 8 minutes or until grits thicken.

Remove pot from heat, stir in fried chicken, peas and carrots, 12 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese, 4 tablespoons butter, salt and pepper to taste, and mix well until cheese is melted

Pour grits into large serving bowl, place shrimp on top of grits, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley and serve.

Serves 2

Old Homestead’s Prime Rib Hash