Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Rikers Island

Officers Suffer Broken Bones After ‘Unprovoked Attack' by Inmate at Rikers Island: Officials

One correction officer suffered a broken nose, another a broken finger after what union officials called an "unprovoked attack" by an inmate

901546896
Getty Images

Four correction officers at Rikers Island were sent to the hospital after getting attacked by an inmate, union officials said Saturday.

The incident began around 5 p.m. Friday after one of the officers let the inmate out of his cell, officials said. That's when the inmate allegedly assaulted the officer in "an unprovoked attack," punching the the officer and giving him a broken nose.

A spokesperson for the NYC Corrections Department confirmed the assault, which took place at the Otis Bantum Correction Center on Rikers Island.

News

Coronavirus 6 hours ago

2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized in US Is Shipped Out

Storm Team 4 3 hours ago

White Christmas Not Likely Despite Thursday Night Storm in Forecast

Three other officers responded and were injured in the scuffle with the inmate. Their union said their injuries included a broken finger and sprained wrists.

"This incident is just one of the countless assaults on our Correction Officers that have occurred recently," Benny Boscio Jr., president of the officers' union, said in a statement.

The union says assaults are up 15 percent this year against correction officers.

All four officers were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and released a short-time later.

This article tagged under:

Rikers IslandNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us