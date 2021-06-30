Off-Duty NYPD Officer Fires Gun During Fight With Group of Men in Brooklyn After Argument

An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten by group of men in Brooklyn after an argument, police said, and fired his gun to ward them off.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, when the officer got out of his car near the intersection of Martense Street and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, according to police. There was some sort of dispute between the cop and the group of about eight to ten men, who then started assaulting him.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officer fell to the ground during the attack, cutting his hand. At some point during the fight, the officer fired off one shot from his gun, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire, and the attackers took off right after, according to police.

The police officer was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.