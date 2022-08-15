Off-Duty NYC Cop Fires at Manhattan Robbery Suspects

An off-duty NYPD officer near the scene of a robbery in progress Monday fired of shots in the direction of the two men, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if either men involved was struck by the officer's rounds.

Police said the suspects were attempting to rob a person of money and jewelry near Park Avenue and East 122nd Street just before 12 p.m.

The two men fled in a van and police had made no arrests several hours after the incident.

This story is developing.