NYPD

Off-Duty NYC Cop Fires at Manhattan Robbery Suspects

By Myles Miller

Off-Duty NYC Cop Fires at Manhattan Robbery Suspects
News 4

An off-duty NYPD officer near the scene of a robbery in progress Monday fired of shots in the direction of the two men, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if either men involved was struck by the officer's rounds.

Police said the suspects were attempting to rob a person of money and jewelry near Park Avenue and East 122nd Street just before 12 p.m.

The two men fled in a van and police had made no arrests several hours after the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDManhattanPolice shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us