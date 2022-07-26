Off-Duty Cop Shoved on Manhattan Subway Platform, Narrowly Avoids Train: Sources

An off-duty NYPD officer was shoved to subway tracks in Manhattan in an apparently unprovoked attack ahead of Monday's afternoon rush, authorities and law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case said Tuesday.

Police say the 40-year-old cop was blindsided by the come-from-behind stranger shove as he waited on the northbound 2/3 platform in Tribeca's Park Place station shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim fell to the platform floor and managed not to fall forward into the path of an oncoming train as it pulled into the station. The suspect got on that train and allegedly yelled profanity at the victim as the subway pulled out.

Police released surveillance footage (above) that they say shows him hopping a turnstile, illegally, just before the incident.

The officer had some minor leg injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.