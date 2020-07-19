jersey shore

Ocean Racers Dip a Toe Back Into the Waters at the Jersey Shore

Ocean mile racers running into water
John Parker

Swimmers run into the ocean for the 2020 Andy-Rooney Ocean Mile Swim in Sea Bright.

" data-ellipsis="false">

This summer isn't anything like normal for most people, but certain familiar things are slowly starting to come back -- like ocean races at the Jersey Shore.

Saturday marked one of the first real competitive events in months, the Andy-Rooney Ocean Mile Swim in Sea Bright. The race, founded in honor of Sea Bright's former mayor, was held in three waves this year to ensure social distancing.

More than 100 swimmers in all age groups competed. The fastest overall time belonged to Leo Fricker of Teaneck, who completed the course in 31 minutes, 17 seconds.

Saturday's event kicks off a "season" that includes the Manasquan Ocean Mile Swim on July 26 and the Spring Lake Ocean Mile on August 1. (The latter race was postponed, not because of COVID-19 but because of the unusual July appearance of Tropical Storm Fay at the Jersey Shore.)

For the latest on what's opening and what's happening at the Jersey Shore, click here.

This article tagged under:

jersey shore
