Ocean Racers Dip a Toe Back Into the Waters at the Jersey Shore

This summer isn't anything like normal for most people, but certain familiar things are slowly starting to come back -- like ocean races at the Jersey Shore.

Saturday marked one of the first real competitive events in months, the Andy-Rooney Ocean Mile Swim in Sea Bright. The race, founded in honor of Sea Bright's former mayor, was held in three waves this year to ensure social distancing.

More than 100 swimmers in all age groups competed. The fastest overall time belonged to Leo Fricker of Teaneck, who completed the course in 31 minutes, 17 seconds.

Saturday's event kicks off a "season" that includes the Manasquan Ocean Mile Swim on July 26 and the Spring Lake Ocean Mile on August 1. (The latter race was postponed, not because of COVID-19 but because of the unusual July appearance of Tropical Storm Fay at the Jersey Shore.)

