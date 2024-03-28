Hundreds to mourn fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at Long Island wake

Hundreds of family, friends and colleagues are expected to attend the first of a two-day wake Thursday for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, a decorated member of the department who was shot and killed during a Queens traffic stop earlier this week.

Mayor Eric Adams, along with former President Donald Trump, are expected to be among those in attendance at Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island later in the afternoon. A funeral Mass for the 31-year-old Diller, a three-year NYPD veteran and new father, will be held Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.

A Trump campaign spokesperson says the Queens-born Republican was "moved by the invitation" to attend Diller's memorial. His visit coincides with a major Democratic fundraiser in Manhattan Thursday headlined by President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump has repeatedly raised the issue of crime in the Big Apple on the campaign trail and ahead of his own hush-money criminal trial in Manhattan. In a social media post Tuesday, he noted police said Diller's alleged shooter, Guy Rivera, had numerous prior arrests, declaring that he “NEVER should have been let back out on the streets."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Charges are still pending against the 34-year-old Rivera, who is believed to have shot Diller. He has been hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the back during the stop. A senior police official said they are investigating if Rivera and Lindy Jones, the driver of the vehicle, were eyeing a store or possibly looking for someone in particular — before they were stopped for illegally parking at a bus stop Monday evening.

The focus on Rivera and Jones's activities leading up to the incident has intensified as new details emerge about the moments before the confrontation in Far Rockaway that resulted in the first killing of an NYPD officer in two years.

Diller, who received four NYPD recognitions in his three years with the department, is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son.