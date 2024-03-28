Midtown

Biden, Obama, Clinton in NYC: Street closures, traffic impacts and more to know

Three presidents -- Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton -- are converging at Radio City, and millions of dollars are flowing

By Ida Siegal

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's expected to be a dramatic show of force from Democrats as they look to secure a second term in the White House for President Joe Biden — and it'll be a show with heavy impacts on traffic around midtown Manhattan.

It will all be part of a one-of-a-kind event at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, where Biden will share the stage with two of his predecessors: Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The fundraiser, which has been billed as "historic," could become chaotic for drivers and pedestrians, as police will shut down the busy streets for cars and limit where people on foot can go.

According to the NYPD, street closures will begin at noon Thursday, with 49th, 50th and 51st streets shut down to traffic between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Pedestrian traffic will be limited starting at 3 p.m.

The NYPD could be seen lining 50th Street with metal barricades as part of the security preparations for the unprecedented fundraising event. The night of Democratic heavy hitters will come at a heavy price as well: tickets start at $250 each and go as high as $500,000 (no, that's not a typo).

About 3,000 attendees are expected, adding to the hectic scene anticipated for this particular part of midtown. It will be heavily patrolled and essentially locked down. Those who work in the area may want to work from home if possible.

The Biden camp had hoped to raise $15 million Thursday night, which it hopes to use to put Obama and Clinton to work on its behalf in battleground states. According to his campaign, it has surpassed expectations.

The Associated Press reports Biden's campaign is raising a whopping $25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, his campaign said.

