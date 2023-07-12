NYPD hunts for pair of alleged suspects after 2 young boys among 4 shot in Bronx park

Police are searching for two men who were allegedly seen taking off on a scooter immediately after four people in a crowded Bronx park were shot, including two young brothers.

Investigators said that the pair of men in masks were riding a scooter around Saint James Park Tuesday just before 6 p.m. when they went up to two cousins, men ages 23 and 25 years old, respectively, as they were standing on the sidewalk on East 193rd Street near Morris Avenue in Fordham Manor.

Surveillance video showed some of the sequence of what happened next. Police said the shooter got off the back of the scooter, pulled out a gun and fired at least seven times. One of the victims was struck in the lower back, the other shot in the thigh.

But those were not the only victims, police said. Two young boys, a 3-year-old and a 6 year-old, were walking with their mother when they were shot in the leg, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Video from the scene appeared to show one of the boys bleeding profusely on the ground outside the park before being rushed to the hospital along with his brother. NBC New York obtained video showing the frantic race by police to get the two boys to the hospital.

Each of the victims of the quadruple shooting is expected to survive, according to police. The mother of the two boys — who is eight months pregnant and had contractions after the shooting — told News 4 she's so traumatized she doesn't want to leave her house. Officers canvassed the area looking for evidence, finding several bullet casings.

Detectives on Wednesday were still looking for the two men who were seen on the scooter, dressed in all black. The duo took off down East 193rd Street.

Why the gunman opened fire and who may have been the intended target were still under investigation, police said.

Officials with the NYPD say two suspects are responsible for wounding four victims outside a busy park in the Bronx.