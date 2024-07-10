NYPD recruit dies after collapsing on ‘exertion course' at Bronx training facility

An NYPD recruit died after collapsing at the department's training facility in the Bronx, police said — just days before he was set to graduate.

The 33-year-old police recruit, identified by NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban as Probationary Officer Edgar Ordonez, was on what is described as the "exertion course" at Rodman's Neck around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a law enforcement source, when he became lightheaded and passed out.

Ordonez was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was set to graduate from the police academy on Monday and officially join the department.

The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death. It was not immediately clear what Ordonez was doing at the training facility, or if heat may have played a factor in the medical episode.

Further information was not immediately available.