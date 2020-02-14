NYPD on High Alert Since Targeted Shootings; Suspect Due in Court Friday

The New York City Police Department continued to be on high alert a week after a man ambushed officers in a patrol van and then at a precinct -- and they say they're investigating another alleged threat.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC New York that police are questioning a man who boasted about wanting to shoot a police officer. However, they say the threat appeared to be unsubstantiated. Out of an abundance of caution, the department issued a memo Thursday for officers to "remain vigilant" and deployed extra officers across the city.

Meanwhile, the man accused of last week's targeted shootings of cops is expected to appear in court Friday on attempted murder and other charges.

During Robert Williams's arraignment earlier this week, prosecutors said the 45-year-old suspect threatened from his hospital bed to shoot more officers if he was released from police custody.

The shootings have led to recriminations from police officials and union leaders who criticized recent demonstrations as creating an “anti-police" atmosphere, as well as pushback to that characterization from police reform advocates who said making that connection was irresponsible.

Williams, of the Bronx, was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. He is accused of approaching a police patrol van on Saturday night and firing at two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, and also of opening fire Sunday morning at the 41st precinct headquarters, where he wounded a police lieutenant before being arrested.

Williams was remanded into custody after his appearance and is due back in court on Feb. 14. He was represented in court by an attorney from The Bronx Defenders.

“There is still much that we don't know about what happened and what led up to this incident,” attorney Tom Klein said in a statement. “We look forward to investigating and learning more so that we can best represent Mr. Williams."

Police said Williams had a long criminal history, including a 2002 shooting and carjacking in which he fired a gun at police. He was paroled from prison in 2017.

Williams allegedly made a rambling statement after he was taken into custody for this weekend’s shooting, telling arresting officers that he was mad at police because of a previous encounter with cops two years ago, senior law enforcement officials told NBC New York.

He was reportedly jolted with an electric stun gun during a 2018 DWI arrest.