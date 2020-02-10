Alleged Cop Shooter Was Mad After Being Jolted With Stun Gun During 2018 Arrest: Sources

What to Know The man suspected of shooting two police officers in separate ambush attacks over the weekend, said he was mad at police

Robert Williams allegedly made a rambling statement regarding this weekend’s two shooting incidents

According to the officials, Williams voiced anger at police generally, but specifically mentioned his anger at police over his 2018 DWI arrest

The man suspected of shooting two police officers in separate ambush attacks over the weekend said he was mad at police, in part, because of a previous encounter with officers two years ago.

Robert Williams was jolted with an electric stun gun during a 2018 DWI arrest, two senior law enforcement officials told News 4. He allegedly made the rambling statement after he was taken into custody for this weekend’s targeted shootings of police officers in the Bronx.

According to the officials, the 45-year-old voiced anger at police generally but specifically mentioned his anger at police over the arrest where police say he resisted arrest and fought with officers.

In his statement, Williams allegedly voiced anger about having been stunned and then being labeled an “EDP," or emotionally disturbed person, by the arresting officers.

As a result of the 2018 DWI arrest, Williams went back to prison on a parole violation for two months in December 2018 and January 2019.

Williams was in court Monday for his arraignment. During the hearing, prosecutors said Williams threatened from his hospital bed to shoot more officers if he was released from police custody.

The Bronx resident was captured on camera after he walked into the 41st precinct and started shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police said. His shots struck Lt. Jose Gautreaux in the arm and narrowly missed other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and tossed his pistol.

That attack came just hours after Williams approached a patrol van in the same part of the Bronx and fired at two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, police said.

All of those shot are expected to recover, authorities said. By Monday afternoon, both officers were released from the hospital.

He now faces a total of 13 counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree, 14 counts of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, 14 counts of attempted assault, 2 counts of assault, 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 1 count of resisting arrest for Saturday's and Sunday's incidents.

Williams was ordered held without bail; he's due back in court on Friday.