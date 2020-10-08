Crime and Courts

NYPD: Officers Shoot, Kill Gunman After Chase, Crash

Police in Queens say they shot and killed a 24-year-old parolee who allegedly led them on a car and foot chase before shooting at them with a pair of guns.

The NYPD says officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tyquan Dent, who was wanted in a shooting on Sept. 20.

Dent, who had just gotten in a car, didn't pull over and led the officers on a short chase before crashing into another car about a mile from the Jamaica home where police first spotted him.

Then, authorities say he got out of the vehicle and ran for about two blocks before brandishing two guns.

Authorities say the responding officers - seven in all - repeatedly told him to drop the guns. Instead, they allege that Dent opened fire several times.

Police then returned with gunfire of their own. Dent was hit and taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two of the officers were taken to North Shore Hospital for ringing in their ears, but were otherwise uninjured.

Authorities said that Dent had two guns on him at the time of the shooting. Details of the Sept. 20 shooting he was a suspect in weren't immediately available. The NYPD says he was on parole and had multiple prior felony convictions.

